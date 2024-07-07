Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $206.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.56 and a 200 day moving average of $218.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $157.50 and a one year high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

