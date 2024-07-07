TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TACT opened at $3.63 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 million, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.72.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. Equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

