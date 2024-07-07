Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.02. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.