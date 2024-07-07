Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.02. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.62.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
Featured Articles
