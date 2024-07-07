TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.40 on Friday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $112.71 million, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,588 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

