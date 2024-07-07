Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $103,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $57,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,495.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $103,595.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TWO opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

