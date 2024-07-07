Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 0.6%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.64 and last traded at $70.87. Approximately 1,720,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 19,148,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 32.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 526,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,098 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

