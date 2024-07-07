UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,599,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $1,909,242. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

UMB Financial stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.