United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 0.3%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $134.44 and last traded at $135.12. 503,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,003,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

