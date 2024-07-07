United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $17,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $637.67.

United Rentals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $20.00 on Friday, reaching $633.95. The company had a trading volume of 530,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $658.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $647.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

