Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,497 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.17% of Unum Group worth $17,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Unum Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 161,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 49,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $49.81 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

