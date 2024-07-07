Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.07

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Upland Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 4,287,436 shares.

Upland Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Upland Resources Company Profile

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

