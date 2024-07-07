US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,480,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,460,000 after purchasing an additional 36,543 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USFD opened at $52.03 on Friday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

