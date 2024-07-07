Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.51. 21,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 90,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vacasa from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vacasa from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vacasa

Vacasa Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $1.07. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 88.37% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The business had revenue of $209.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 208.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 67,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

(Get Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.