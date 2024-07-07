Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.07. 120,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 306,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,550,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,506,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,386 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 19,727 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

