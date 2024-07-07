Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.38

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.38 and traded as high as C$4.55. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 182,203 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Valeura Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.39. The stock has a market cap of C$456.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$201.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.19 million. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5466667 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valeura Energy

In other news, Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$5,520,000.00. In related news, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$2,107,100.00. Also, Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$5,520,000.00. Insiders sold 1,769,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,989,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.