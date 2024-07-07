Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.84. Value Line has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53.

Value Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

About Value Line

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Value Line in the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

