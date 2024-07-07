Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 52-Week High at $140.75

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $140.75 and last traded at $140.71, with a volume of 31829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.17.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $753,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

