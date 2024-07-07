Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 177.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 603,937 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $39,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,304,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,880. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

