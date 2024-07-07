Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,031,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Worthington Steel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Worthington Steel

In related news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $370,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,658.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Worthington Steel Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WS opened at $32.16 on Friday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $911.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

