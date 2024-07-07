Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,258,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of TriMas worth $107,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,069,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,757,000 after buying an additional 422,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $6,767,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $3,764,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of TriMas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,106,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after buying an additional 129,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $2,303,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

TRS stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.73. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.67.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,057 shares in the company, valued at $870,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,057 shares in the company, valued at $870,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,894.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $387,053 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

