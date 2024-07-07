Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,986,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of iRobot worth $115,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iRobot by 522.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 11,822.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised iRobot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

IRBT opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $150.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 99.56% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

