Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.99% of Victory Capital worth $110,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 45.40%.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

