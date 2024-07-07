Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 105,616 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,843,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.51% of Amplitude worth $99,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 198,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of AMPL stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.31.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
