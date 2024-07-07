Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 25,197 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.91% of Perdoceo Education worth $102,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,213,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 656,280 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 395,481 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 366,202 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 177,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $216,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $21.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Stories

