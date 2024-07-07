Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 34,781 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 588,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $110,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $316.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.11. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $129.23 and a twelve month high of $331.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.