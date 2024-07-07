Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 97,552 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Viking Therapeutics worth $100,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $51.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.62. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VKTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.