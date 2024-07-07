Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,418,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.70% of Compass Minerals International worth $111,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,333,000 after purchasing an additional 637,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 172,018 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 849,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 436,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE:CMP opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $415.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.26. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

