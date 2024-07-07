Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,922,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Proto Labs worth $113,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3,795.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $777.58 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.33. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.81 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PRLB. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

