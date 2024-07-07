Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $101,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 469,947 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,848,000 after acquiring an additional 278,287 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,419,000 after acquiring an additional 422,797 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000.

In other news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $30.25 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KYMR. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

