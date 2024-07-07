Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 53,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Green Plains worth $106,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Green Plains Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $14.39 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

