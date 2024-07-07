Vanguard Group Inc. Has $107.01 Million Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Monro worth $107,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 129,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

Monro Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.