Vanguard Group Inc. Has $114.43 Million Stock Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.90% of Arcellx worth $114,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcellx by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,237,000 after purchasing an additional 578,831 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Arcellx by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 392,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Arcellx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 335,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 94,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcellx by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Arcellx by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 143,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $54.13 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,908.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,908.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $522,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,095 in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

