Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,703,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.15% of Ecovyst worth $104,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ecovyst by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

