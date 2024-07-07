Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,069,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Pathward Financial worth $109,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,374 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $6,861,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,237,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 78,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Pathward Financial by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CASH opened at $56.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $247.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.00%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

