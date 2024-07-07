Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 126,085 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.24% of Eagle Bancorp worth $101,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig purchased 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $25,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 5,260 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Leslie Ludwig acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $173,108. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

EGBN opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.60). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.