Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 62,224 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.24% of Hawkins worth $106,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hawkins

In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,668.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $112,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,120.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,800 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $442,998. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $91.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.49 million. Research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

