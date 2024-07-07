Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 4,994 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,712,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.62% of Innoviva worth $107,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Innoviva by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Price Performance

NASDAQ INVA opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 58.21%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

INVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

