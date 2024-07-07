Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 156.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VUG stock opened at $387.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $387.62.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

