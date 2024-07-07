Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,057,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $139,514,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,591,000 after acquiring an additional 231,163 shares during the period.

VV stock opened at $254.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.25. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

