Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,220 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $34,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,629,000 after buying an additional 3,531,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,081 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,921 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,815,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 751,669 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.53. 803,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

