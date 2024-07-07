Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $242.74

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $242.74 and last traded at $242.70, with a volume of 27008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.65.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.