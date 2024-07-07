Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $242.74

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $242.74 and last traded at $242.70, with a volume of 27008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.65.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,917,000 after buying an additional 172,641 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 155,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 75,623 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 442.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 86,710 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 88,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

