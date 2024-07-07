Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $50,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.48. 408,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,035. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

