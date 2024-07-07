Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Reduced by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430,618 shares in the last quarter. First American Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $115,287,000. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,600,000 after buying an additional 992,700 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $61.63. 2,253,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $62.35.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
