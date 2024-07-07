VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Company Profile

The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.

