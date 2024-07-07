VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.
VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50.
VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Company Profile
The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What are earnings reports?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.