Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $15,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 197,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,665,000 after buying an additional 53,276 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $774,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.35. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $275.08.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

