Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $91.11 and last traded at $91.31. Approximately 2,962,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,479,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

