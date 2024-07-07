VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.40 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 74.40 ($0.94). Approximately 409,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 669,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.60 ($0.94).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.42. The company has a market capitalization of £307.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3,720.00 and a beta of 0.13.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a GBX 1.42 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

