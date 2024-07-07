Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 57.36%. The company had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Via Renewables stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Via Renewables, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIA Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Via Renewables as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

