Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 285,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.57% of Vicor worth $111,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Vicor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Vicor Stock Down 1.0 %

VICR stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $43,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,150 shares of company stock worth $72,275. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

