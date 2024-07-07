Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.63. Approximately 450,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,901,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Up 8.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

